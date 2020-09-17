See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.

Dr. Comeau works at North Carolina Neuropsyc Center in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NCNeuropsychiatry
    13251 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 121, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 785-5055
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phobia
Bipolar Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Phobia
Bipolar Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Treatment frequency



Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 17, 2020
    Dr. Comeaux is perfect for handling kids. She is approachable, happy, down to earth, and kind. She really wants to help your entire family by helping you kid. Could she listen better? Maybe. But I get the feeling they are pumping her up with ew patient to establish the practice better and this keeps her busy. In the end, she is a good caring Dr. And I would recommend her to other Mom friends in need.
    Lisa van Heerden — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548293723
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • University Connecticut School Of Med/ Institute Of Living
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital/Institute Of Living
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University (Graduate School Of Arts and Sciences)
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Comeau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Comeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Comeau works at North Carolina Neuropsyc Center in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Comeau’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Comeau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comeau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

