Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.
Locations
NCNeuropsychiatry13251 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 121, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 785-5055Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Comeaux is perfect for handling kids. She is approachable, happy, down to earth, and kind. She really wants to help your entire family by helping you kid. Could she listen better? Maybe. But I get the feeling they are pumping her up with ew patient to establish the practice better and this keeps her busy. In the end, she is a good caring Dr. And I would recommend her to other Mom friends in need.
About Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1548293723
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- University Connecticut School Of Med/ Institute Of Living
- Hartford Hospital/Institute Of Living
- Ross University School of Medicine
- New York University (Graduate School Of Arts and Sciences)
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comeau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comeau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Comeau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comeau.
