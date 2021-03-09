Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Daniel Samadi M.d. PC10 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 996-1505
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We have known Dr. Samadi for over 17 years. He took care of our infant, now 18 years old, who had ear tubes inserted. It was a complete success. Since that experience, both my wife and I have used Dr. Samadi as our ENT doctor and see him every year. We wouldn't take our kids anywhere else and we're grateful Dr. Samadi continues to take them (and us!) through adulthood. At these appointments, he is attentive, friendly, professional, and caring. He takes his time with you and really listens to your issues. The last appointment I had with him was extremely thorough and I really felt cared for. I honestly think he spent over an hour getting me thoroughly checked out. My regular doctor sees me for about five minutes during my annual check up and I feel rushed. Dr. Samadi spends time with his patients and for anyone who complains about wait-time probably should realize it's because he takes his time with patients and there's a demand for his service due to his fastidious care.
About Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1124075460
Education & Certifications
- The Chldrns Hosp of Philadelphia
- Univ of Pennsylvania
- Johns Hopkins University
- Ny Univ/Nyu Med Ctr
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samadi has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Dizziness and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samadi speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Samadi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samadi.
