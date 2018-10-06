Dr. Sharron Mee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharron Mee, MD
Dr. Sharron Mee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Tower Urology8635 W 3rd St Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
How was your appointment with Dr. Mee?
Dr. Sharron Mee is a fine Urologist if not the best. I moved out of CA and have experienced great difficulty to get an appointment with her -- called in recently hoping to have a word with Dr. Mee and yes, of course I would pay for her needed advice and time on the phone. This assistant is the worst, not helpful at all even, acts as if she is the MD here. Most annoying person.
About Dr. Sharron Mee, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Urology
Dr. Mee has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
