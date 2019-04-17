Overview

Dr. Sharron Acosta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They completed their residency with U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr



Dr. Acosta works at Eye Associates of South Texas in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Gonzales, TX, La Vernia, TX, San Antonio, TX, Castroville, TX, Hondo, TX, Lockhart, TX, New Braunfels, TX, Seguin, TX and Luling, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.