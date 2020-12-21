Overview

Dr. Sharoun Porat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Porat works at Roger C. Sohn, MD, Inc. in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Foothill Ranch, CA and Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.