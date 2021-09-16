Overview

Dr. Sharon Zellis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Zellis works at Phoenixville Valley Forge Dermatology Associates in Phoenixville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.