Overview

Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Huntington Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Yegiaian works at Sharon Yegiaian MD Inc. in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.