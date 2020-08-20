Dr. Sharon Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Wright, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Humboldt General Hospital, Plumas District Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Western Surgical Group75 Pringle Way Ste 1002, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 323-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Humboldt General Hospital
- Plumas District Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, she is very knowledgeable, kind and approachable. Not to mention beautiful.
About Dr. Sharon Wright, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.