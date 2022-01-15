Overview

Dr. Sharon Lee Witt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Witt works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.