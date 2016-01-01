Overview

Dr. Sharon Werner, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Werner works at LSU Mid City Pediatric Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.