Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Weinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Weinstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharon R Weinstein MD PC76 Bedford St Ste 26, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 676-7777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
Caring and knowledgeable psychiatrist who has helped me greatly. She really listens and is engaged for our sessions. She is a bit of a drive from where I live, but she is worth it.
About Dr. Sharon Weinstein, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205814720
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.