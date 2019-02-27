See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lexington, MA
Dr. Sharon Weinstein, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (9)
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharon Weinstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Weinstein works at Sharon R Weinstein MD PC in Lexington, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sharon R Weinstein MD PC
    76 Bedford St Ste 26, Lexington, MA 02420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 676-7777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Feb 27, 2019
Caring and knowledgeable psychiatrist who has helped me greatly. She really listens and is engaged for our sessions. She is a bit of a drive from where I live, but she is worth it.
About Dr. Sharon Weinstein, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205814720
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • YALE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
