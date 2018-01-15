See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Sharon Weil-Chalker, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharon Weil-Chalker, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Weil-Chalker works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abington Perinatal Associates, PC
    Abington Perinatal Associates, PC
1235 Old York Rd Ste 119, Abington, PA 19001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Down Syndrome
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Down Syndrome
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 15, 2018
My daughter was born with a congenital heart defect and was in heart failure as an infant. it was the most terrifying experience a parent can go through. Dr Weil was so supportive and understanding, and she literally saved my daughter's life. Dr Weils office since moved an hour away from us, but we will still make the drive to see her. She is awesome.
cathy in Hamilton — Jan 15, 2018
About Dr. Sharon Weil-Chalker, MD

  • Pediatric Cardiology
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1508815366
Education & Certifications

  • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
  • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
  • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
  • Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

