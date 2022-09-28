Overview

Dr. Sharon Weaver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center.



Dr. Weaver works at Central Illinois OB/GYN in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.