Overview

Dr. Sharon Theodore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Theodore works at Retina Institute of California in Riverside, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.