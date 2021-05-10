See All Ophthalmologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Sharon Theodore, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Sharon Theodore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Theodore works at Retina Institute of California in Riverside, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Retina Institute of California
    6916 Brockton Ave Ste 6, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 784-8373
    Central Coast Eye
    628 California Blvd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-0102
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Central Coast Retina
    821 E Chapel St Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 876-3050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    May 10, 2021
    I had a radiation plaque inserted in eye at USC Eye Institute to treat a large melanoma tumor in my eye. By the time a local ophthalmologist identified eye mass as a tumor, a significant amount of radiation was needed. Residual radiation began damaging my retina. After treatment (injections in my eye) by retinal specialist at USC Eye Institute for several years to deter further damage & preserve vision, HMO insurance decided to require I use a local retinal specialist. I was assigned to SLO Eye, Dr. Theodore. Since June, 2020 she has been treating me & in contact with my ocular oncologist. She is wonderful ... very caring, thorough & doesn’t rush you even though she is unbelievably busy. Although she's a retinal specialist, an additional bonus to me is that she studied ocular oncology (ocular melanoma is pretty rare), so she’s super knowledgeable about retinal issues and ocular oncology. She can give you an eye injection that doesn’t hurt; not all retinal specialists can!
    About Dr. Sharon Theodore, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1831145739
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • Ophthalmology
