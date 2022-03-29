Dr. Sharon Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Taylor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Chicago Med School/Rosalind Frannklin University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Taylor Pediatrics3605 Alamo St Ste 101, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Directions (805) 522-6577
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Amazing office and doctors!! They are kind, compassionate, and patient beyond words. My daughter struggles with shots and doctors and this office made her so relaxed and comfortable. She now gets excited to go the doctors! Thank you so much!!!
About Dr. Sharon Taylor, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1609011782
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Chicago Med School/Rosalind Frannklin University
- University of California, San Diego
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.