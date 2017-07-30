Dr. Sharon Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Sung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Sung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Health System400 Matthew St Ste 220, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, considerate, knowledgeable and listens to my concerns (have never felt dismissed) and is open and more than willing to find a solution / address a concern. Explains well even when I've asked repeated questions. Would honestly recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Sharon Sung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
