Dr. Sharon Steele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Steele, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Steele works at
Locations
Woman 2 Woman Obstetrics Gynecology Psc151 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 320, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 523-2526
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love love love Dr Steele and Cassie. They were amazing with both my pregnancies and my child births. I had my son within 45 mins of getting to the hospital and Cassie & Steele both rushed there bc they knew i wanted them to deliver him, but he was already born before they arrived. They knew my daughter was going to be small and monitored me closely my whole pregnancy and did great insuring the delivery of my daughter.
About Dr. Sharon Steele, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Rbrt Wood Johnson
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steele works at
Dr. Steele speaks Spanish.
