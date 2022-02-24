See All Ophthalmologists in Floresville, TX
Dr. Sharon Sra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sharon Sra, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sharon Sra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Floresville, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Med Branch

Dr. Sra works at Texas Oncology in Floresville, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Heights Ophthalmology (Floresville)
    497 10th St Ste 203, Floresville, TX 78114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 829-5755
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alamo Heights Ophthalmology
    131 W Sunset Rd Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sra?

    Feb 24, 2022
    I was seen by Dr Sra yesterday and I cannot have enough praise for the treatment and consultation I received. It started with the office. The most beautiful office I have ever visited: simple but elegant. The office staff sincerely seemed interested in ME. My examination was point on. She confirmed the conclusions of my doctor in Florida and Dr Sra offered some new advice for self-treatment. All in all, I am so impressed with the entire experience. Thanks to Dr. Sra and her staff. Keep up the good work!!
    Marja Pheasant — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharon Sra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sharon Sra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sra to family and friends

    Dr. Sra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sharon Sra, MD.

    About Dr. Sharon Sra, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295744019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Med Branch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Sra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sra has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sharon Sra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.