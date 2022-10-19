Dr. Sharon Smith-Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith-Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Smith-Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Smith-Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Smith-Thomas works at
Locations
Lucina Women's Health and Midwifery660 Glades Rd Ste 340, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 488-1801Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Xiao-mei Zeng MD LLC1050 NW 15th St Ste 110A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 392-4014
Xiao Mei Zeng MD PA1325 S Congress Ave Ste 115, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 734-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff Nurses and doctor made my visit stressless
About Dr. Sharon Smith-Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932171055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
