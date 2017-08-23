Overview

Dr. Sharon Singleton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Singleton works at NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CLINICS in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.