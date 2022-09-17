Dr. Sharon Siebold, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siebold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Siebold, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sharon Siebold, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Peter Hoffman DPM9199 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 998-3993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is a true Dr. Now that she has left Dr. Hoffman office do anyone know where she is. I tracked her to Dr. Hoffman’s office but she left August 2022
About Dr. Sharon Siebold, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siebold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siebold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Siebold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siebold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siebold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siebold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.