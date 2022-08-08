Dr. Selinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon E Selinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon E Selinger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Selinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharon E. Selinger, M.D., P.A., & Associates1 Springfield Ave Ste 1A, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-8300Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selinger?
Great clinician with strong interpersonal skills
About Dr. Sharon E Selinger, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447337415
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hosp-Nyu Med Ctr
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selinger works at
Dr. Selinger has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Selinger speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Selinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.