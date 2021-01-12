Overview

Dr. Sharon Sagel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Sagel works at Southeast Denver Pediatrics in Denver, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.