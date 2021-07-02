Overview

Dr. Sharon Sadr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Sadr works at Norfolk Internal Medicine in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.