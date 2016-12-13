Dr. Sharon Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Rosenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Childrens Clinic160 E Redstone Ave, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 689-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Rosenburg. She is calm and very patient with my child. The nurses that give the shots are great too. The receptionist make the visit dreadful. Even calling to make an appointment is dreadful because of them. They have to be the most unfriendly people every. Despite them we are still staying with Dr. Rosenburg and the nurses.
About Dr. Sharon Rosenberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023144243
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.