Dr. Rink has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Rink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Rink, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Rink works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics DarboyW5282 AMY AVE, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 308-4793Tuesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rink?
She exceeds all my expectations for a pediatrician. She cares for patients like they were her own children. She listens carefully and asks the right questions. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Sharon Rink, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1174552244
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rink works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.