Dr. Sharon Quayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Quayle, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Quayle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Quayle works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
-
2
Montefiore Wakefield Campus600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (914) 377-4690
-
3
Montefiore Weiler Hospital1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
-
4
Hudson Center for Women's Health275 N Middletown Rd Ste 2A, Pearl River, NY 10965 Directions (845) 353-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quayle?
Dr. Quayle was recommended to me by a friend and I'm so happy. Dr. Quayle is competent, concerned and really takes the time to listen and follow up. I'm just sorry it has taken me this long to find her. What an excellent physician and ObGYN.
About Dr. Sharon Quayle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1992774715
Education & Certifications
- Nat'L Naval Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Natl Naval Med Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Smith College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quayle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quayle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quayle works at
Dr. Quayle has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quayle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quayle speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Quayle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quayle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quayle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quayle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.