Dr. Sharon Paryani, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Paryani, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 2, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sharon Paryani, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1992811814
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Stanford University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Pediatrics
