Dr. Sharon Packer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Packer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Packer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 580 Broadway Rm 504, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 777-1875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Packer?
About Dr. Sharon Packer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1235238114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Packer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Packer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Packer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Packer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.