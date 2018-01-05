Overview

Dr. Sharon Oberfield, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Oberfield works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Growth Hormone Deficiency, Hypopituitarism and Precocious Puberty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.