Dr. Nicolazzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Nicolazzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Nicolazzi, MD is a Dermatologist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Nicolazzi works at
Locations
Stevens Health Center21701 76th Ave W Ste 100, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (206) 525-1168
Lakeview Medical Dental Building3216 NE 45th Pl Ste 203, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 525-1168
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nicolazzi went way out of her way to show professional concern and excellent care for my daughter. She went so far as to call us during her off hours to explain treatment options and arrange for us to meet with a board of Dermatologists to seek further opinions. She and her staff were sensitive during painful/emotionally difficult treatments. She cares about her patients, knows her business, and is humble enough to seek wisdom from other doctors. I can't recommend anyone more highly!
About Dr. Sharon Nicolazzi, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275586307
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicolazzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicolazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicolazzi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicolazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicolazzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicolazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicolazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.