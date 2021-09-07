Dr. Sharon Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Leslie Korostoff - Obstetrics and Gynecology1809 Verdugo Blvd Ste 350, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Sharon Nelson has been my doctor for years. She is great.
About Dr. Sharon Nelson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
