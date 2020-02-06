Overview

Dr. Sharon Mitchell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East China, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Mitchell works at Saint Clair Medical Center in East China, MI with other offices in Port Huron, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.