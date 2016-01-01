Dr. Minott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Minott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Minott, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in W Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1000, W Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 624-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sharon Minott, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1811931272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology
