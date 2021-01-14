See All Gastroenterologists in Hermitage, PA
Dr. Sharon Miller, DO

Gastroenterology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sharon Miller, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.

Dr. Miller works at SHARON F MILLER DO in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Sharon F Miller DO PC
    752 Brookshire Dr Ste E, Hermitage, PA 16148
(724) 981-8883

  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville

Constipation
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Her office staff and the doctor are so nice and very helpful in explaining all the information.
    Jim J. Sherman — Jan 14, 2021
    Gastroenterology
    36 years of experience
    English
    1982647483
    Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Sharon Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at SHARON F MILLER DO in Hermitage, PA. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

