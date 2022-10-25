Dr. Sharon Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharon Miller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Boca Raton Podiatry Center2900 N Military Trl Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 235-5980Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Prior to finding Dr Miller I had to travel to Atlanta. I am very blessed to have found Dr. Miller locally. I have a rare autoimmune adrenal issue that is hard to treat. Dr. Miller has done a masterful job in treating me when other doctors could not. She has always made herself available to me when I have been in crisis. I am an RN and have worked with many doctors and I can say without hesitation that Dr. Miller is brilliant and well recognized in her field.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1700963378
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- Good Samaritan
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- XAVIER UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
