Dr. Merryman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Merryman, DO
Overview
Dr. Sharon Merryman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Merryman works at
Locations
Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders1975 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6186Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Merryman came to us at a difficult time in our family - she was the neurologist on at the time my brother in law was sent to GV with a possible stroke. It ended up being brain cancer - she was absolutely the kindest when speaking not only with him about his diagnosis but with us, his family. She showed so much compassion and understanding almost as if it were her own family member! She is the best!
About Dr. Sharon Merryman, DO
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Merryman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Merryman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merryman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.