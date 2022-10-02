Dr. Sharon Maza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Maza, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Maza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
North Jersey Surgical Specialists83 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 837-8797
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maza is an excellent cardiologist. I know that she cares deeply about my health. Dr. Maza is obviously an expert in her field, I feel very secure in her care.
About Dr. Sharon Maza, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
