Dr. Sharon Mass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Mass works at Morristown OB/Gyn in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.