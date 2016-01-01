Dr. Lowe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon Lowe, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Lowe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Opioid Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4 Chelsea Ct, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (718) 519-2156
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sharon Lowe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1326193897
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
