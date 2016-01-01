Overview

Dr. Sharon Leonard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Commonwealth University



Dr. Leonard works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.