Overview

Dr. Sharon Kolasinski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Kolasinski works at Penn Medicine Rheumatology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.