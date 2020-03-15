Dr. Sharon Kolasinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolasinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Kolasinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Kolasinski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Kolasinski works at
Locations
Penn Medicine Rheumatology3737 Market St Fl 8, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kolasinski is very thorough, knowledgeable, and compassionate. I trust her implicitly and would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone struggling with RA.
About Dr. Sharon Kolasinski, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1912943044
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolasinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolasinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolasinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolasinski works at
Dr. Kolasinski has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolasinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolasinski speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolasinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolasinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolasinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolasinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.