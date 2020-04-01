Dr. Kohnen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Kohnen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Kohnen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McMurray, PA.
Dr. Kohnen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Via Center3055 Washington Rd Ste 101, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (724) 260-0550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohnen?
Dr Kohnen helped me to get sober and overcome depression and anxiety. I love this woman. I would still be a patient but my husband I moved away from Western, Pa
About Dr. Sharon Kohnen, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1841497708
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohnen accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohnen works at
Dr. Kohnen has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohnen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohnen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohnen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohnen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohnen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.