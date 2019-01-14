Dr. Sharon Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, TX.
Locations
Lekshmi Pillai Daram, MD, FAAP5001 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 442-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very positive experience with Dr. Kim. She was able to identify and treat my skin condition successfully. She is very friendly and made me feel comfortable. She discussed details on how I should take care of my skin at home. She also shared additional information that helped me find a cream that is hard to get in the US. I can buy it in Germany and she was interested to get my input on how it helped me.
About Dr. Sharon Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
