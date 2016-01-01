Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharon Kim, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Choc Children's Hospital1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 509-7601
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center9449 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (833) 574-2273
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1013192426
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
