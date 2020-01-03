Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Kelly, MD
Dr. Sharon Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Eastside Dermatology Inc. Ps.14030 NE 24th St Ste 202, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (425) 454-1104
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kelly is very professional but also a very caring provider which I appreciate immensely. She took the time to ensure I understood my options and offered an upfront, clear picture of the financial cost associated with an elective cosmetic procedure I decided to have. Her professionalism and dedication to educating the patient in a caring manner make her an excellent caregiver in my opinion. Thank you very much, Dr. Kelly (and staff! The staff is also very courteous, welcoming and professional.)
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205930351
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Dermatology
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.