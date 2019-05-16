See All General Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Sharon Keene, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sharon Keene, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.

Dr. Keene works at Foothills Urology in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foothills Urology P.c.
    3940 N CAMPBELL AVE, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 290-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

May 16, 2019
I had a FUT in August 2016 - the outcome was phenomenal and better than I imagined. Dr. Keene was involved in every aspect of the procedure and was careful and attentive. Her office staff was responsive and made the entire procedure smooth (I came from out of state). While her office isn't as flashy as other surgeons, it isn't because of a lack of expertise or skill, but rather a way to keep the procedure costs reasonable. I have recommended Dr. Keene to several others seeking hair restoration. Her surgical and aesthetic skills are top notch!
About Dr. Sharon Keene, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 38 years of experience
  • 1942434386
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Keene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Keene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keene.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

