Dr. Sharon Karp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharon Karp, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Westchester Health Shoreline Medical Division945 Summer St Fl 3, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 327-9321
- Stamford Hospital
Dr. Karp is not only an excellent rheumatologist but also Board Certified in Internal Medicine. Dr.Karp is serious and caring. She will spend at least an hour on your initial visit. I am sure that my health would have deteriorated if not for my initial visit. Dr. Karp treats three out of four family of my family members. Without smartest doctor I have yet to meet. I have met many. If it takes a while to get an initial appointment, take it.
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Polish
- New York University
- Stamford Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Karp speaks Polish.
