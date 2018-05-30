See All Rheumatologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Sharon Karp, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sharon Karp, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Karp works at Westchester Health Associates in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Health Shoreline Medical Division
    945 Summer St Fl 3, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 327-9321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 30, 2018
    Dr. Karp is not only an excellent rheumatologist but also Board Certified in Internal Medicine. Dr.Karp is serious and caring. She will spend at least an hour on your initial visit. I am sure that my health would have deteriorated if not for my initial visit. Dr. Karp treats three out of four family of my family members. Without smartest doctor I have yet to meet. I have met many. If it takes a while to get an initial appointment, take it.
    Darien — May 30, 2018
    About Dr. Sharon Karp, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1265507768
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Residency
    • Stamford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karp works at Westchester Health Associates in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Karp’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

