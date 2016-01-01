Dr. Sharon Joo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Joo, DO
Overview
Dr. Sharon Joo, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Joo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Medical Center Redding2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joo?
About Dr. Sharon Joo, DO
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1568704138
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joo works at
Dr. Joo speaks Korean.
Dr. Joo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.