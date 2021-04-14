Dr. Jay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Jay, DPM
Dr. Sharon Jay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Group Health Associates3248 Westbourne Dr Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 662-3900Monday7:30am - 5:15pmTuesday7:30am - 6:15pmWednesday7:30am - 5:15pmThursday7:30am - 5:15pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Centers for Foot & Ankle Care LLC5463 N Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 385-7733
- 3 1151 Stone Dr Ste 10J, Harrison, OH 45030 Directions (513) 662-3900
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I was treated by Dr. Jay for an ingrown toenail and received great care. Dr. Jay was highly professional , friendly and put me at ease. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Jay accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jay.
